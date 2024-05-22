Fonte : movieplayer di 22 mag 2024

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, il trailer dello spettacolo teatrale prequel della serie (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) A Londra è in scena lo spettacolo Stranger Things: The First Shadow e online è stato condiviso il trailer che regala qualche spettacolare scena. L'universo della serie Stranger Things è stato ampliato con uno spettacolo teatrale intitolato The First Shadow, in scena ora a Londra, di cui è stato condiviso il trailer. Nel video si possono vedere alcune spettacolari scene dello show che racconta le origini di Henry Creel, permettendo di avere un'idea dell'atmosfera e dei dettagli creati per il progetto prequel che resterà in programma al Phoenix Theatre fino al 16 febbraio. I dettagli dello show Lo spettacolo Stranger Things: The First Shadow può contare sulla regia di Stephen Daldry e Justin Martin.
