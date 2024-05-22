Fonte : movieplayer di 22 mag 2024

Spider-Man 4 - ci saranno anche Venom e perfino Zia May? Gli ultimi rumor spoilerano la trama

Spider Man

Spider-Man 4, ci saranno anche Venom e perfino Zia May? Gli ultimi rumor spoilerano la trama (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Sono trapelati online numerosi spoiler riguardo la trama del prossimo capitolo con Tom Holland protagonista I rumor su Spider-Man 4 si sono fatti sempre più insistenti nelle ultime settimane, mentre la Sony Pictures e i Marvel Studios si avvicinano (si spera) a un annuncio ufficiale sul seguito di No Way Home. Secondo il noto scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Venom dovrebbe apparire nel quarto film di Spider-Man, ma non sarà il "cattivo principale". Non si parla di Tom Hardy, quindi c'è sempre la possibilità che il simbionte Venom si impossessi di un altro ospite.
