Social World Film Festival di Vico: premi alla carriera a Leo Gullotta, Isa Danieli e Giorgio Pasotti (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Agli attori Isa Danieli, Leo Gullotta e Giorgio Pasotti saranno conferiti i premi alla carriera in occasione della cerimonia d’apertura del Social World Film Festival 2024, ideato e diretto dal regista Giuseppe Alessio Nuzzo, che quest’anno si terrà dal 30 giugno al 7 luglio a Vico Equense. L’annuncio in conferenza all’Italian Pavilion del Festival de Cannes. La 14esima edizione della Mostra Internazionale del Cinema Sociale sarà dedicata a Sandra Milo, che campeggia sulla locandina ufficiale di quest’anno e che verrà omaggiata con una retrospettiva a cura di Rai Teche, e una mostra fotografica in collaborazione con la Fondazione Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia – Cineteca Nazionale. «Il Festival punterà molto sulle nuove tecnologie, rinnovando l’appuntamento con il concorso dedicato ai nuovi linguaggi come opere in realtà virtuale, verticali e realizzate con smartphone.
