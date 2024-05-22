Fonte : movieplayer di 22 mag 2024

Luke Cage | Mike Colter svela le condizioni necessarie a farlo tornare nel MCU

Luke Cage

Luke Cage: Mike Colter svela le condizioni necessarie a farlo tornare nel MCU (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Mike Colter ha spiegato se sarebbe interessato a riprendere il ruolo di Luke Cage nel MCU, ecco le dichiarazioni dell'attore. Mike Colter ha svelato cosa lo convincerebbe a ritornare nel MCU e riprendere la parte di Luke Cage, avuta a partire dalla serie Jessica Jones. L'attore era stato protagonista assoluto di uno degli show tratti dai fumetti della Marvel per Netflix ed era inoltre apparso in The Defenders. Un ritorno del supereroe? L'attore Mike Colter è attualmente uno dei protagonisti di Evil e i fan del Marvel Cinematic Universe hanno sperato a lungo in un suo ritorno nei panni di Luke Cage, come accaduto recentemente a Charlie Cox e Vicent D'Onofrio, che sono rientrati in azione nel ruolo di Daredevil ….
