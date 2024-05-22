Laila Al Habash - in pre-save l’EP Long Story Short

(Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024)è il titolo del nuovo EP diAl, disponibile in pre-e anticipato dal singolo Sottobracciosono quattro storie più uno skit, escono il 7 giugno per Undamento e danno forma al nuovo ep diAl, disponibile in pre-. Per farla breve, quando breve non è. Fermarsi a chiedere cosa si voglia raccontare, come volerlo fare. Scoprire di poter prendere in mano questo lavoro in toto – dalla composizione alla direzione artistica- in un processo appassionato, divertente, a volte faticoso. Un viaggio personale che esplora alcune forme di relazione, non solo amorosa. Ad anticipare questo progetto è il singolo Sottobraccio, una dichiarazione schietta e sussurrata. Si è presa del tempo per mettere a fuoco parole e suoni ed è tornata con una storia sincera, raccontata con ironia ed eleganza. Metafore in cui “La mia testa è un tribunale, tu ci passi e lasci un fiore” e ironie pungenti di “Con te sono anche più brava a litigare“, un estratto del mondo diAle della sua poetica in divenire.

Indie Mixtape 20: Been Stellar Is Still Stellar On ‘Scream From New York, NY’ - Indie Mixtape 20: Been Stellar Is Still Stellar On ‘Scream From New York, NY’ - Dirty Hit usually brings to mind English pop artists like Pale Waves, Beabadoobee, and The 1975, but, now, the label is also cashing in on post-punk. Been Stellar, a quintet based in New York City, ... uproxx

Hamas Attack Aftermath Film ‘Of Dogs and Men' From Dani Rosenberg, AR Content Boarded by RAI Cinema International Distribution (EXCLUSIVE) - Hamas Attack Aftermath Film ‘Of Dogs and Men' From Dani Rosenberg, AR Content Boarded by RAI Cinema International Distribution (EXCLUSIVE) - RAI Cinema International Distribution (RCID) has taken international sales rights for "Of Dogs and Men," an upcoming drama directed by Dani Rosenberg ("The Death of Cinema and My Father Too," "The ... msn

Laila Khan murder: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment on Friday - laila Khan murder: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment on Friday - The Mumbai Sessions court is set to decide on the punishment for Parvez Tak, who was found guilty of the 2011 murder of actor laila Khan. indiatoday.in