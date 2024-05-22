Cannes 2024 - Gary Oldman | Quando ero più giovan - la mia vita era piena di caos e dolore

Cannes 2024, Gary Oldman: “Quando ero più giovane, la mia vita era piena di caos e dolore” (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024)
Durante la conferenza stampa di Parthenope al Festival di Cannes, GaryOldman – che nel film diretto da Paolo Sorrentino interpreta un anziano scrittore americano di nome John Cheever – ha risposto ad alcune domande riguardo al suo personaggio: “Se ci sono delle somiglianze tra me e il signor Cheever? Ho un figliastro (in Italia) che ha 16 anni e sono sicuro che vorrebbe averne 18 o 21 anni. Quando sei giovane, desideri sempre che il tempo passi più velocemente per essere più grande,” ha detto Oldman. “C’è un detto, che abbiamo un piede nel passato, un piede nel futuro e stiamo pisciando sul presente. Non viviamo il momento.”
"Entrando in questo ruolo, ci sono cose che ho capito istintivamente. Quando Paolo mi ha detto: 'Voglio che interpreti il poeta triste, malinconico e ubriaco', ho risposto: 'In un certo senso so cos'è'", ha detto l'attore.
