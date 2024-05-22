Cannes 2024 - Gary Oldman | Quando ero più giovan - la mia vita era piena di caos e dolore

Gary Oldman: I'm the happiest I've ever been - gary Oldman: I'm the happiest I've ever been - gary - who struggled with alcoholism earlier in his career - told The Hollywood Reporter at the cannes Film Festival: "I’m the happiest I’ve been. "I’m more comfortable now than I was in my skin when ... bangpremier

Gary Oldman says he did not mean to be rude to Harry Potter fans - gary Oldman says he did not mean to be rude to Harry Potter fans - gary Oldman has said he was not trying to be “rude” to Harry ... and made a brief appearance in Deathly Hallows: Part 2. He was asked at the cannes Film Festival about saying his work was “mediocre” ... anglocelt.ie

Gary Oldman Clarifies His Burn Of His Own Harry Potter Performance - gary Oldman Clarifies His Burn Of His Own Harry Potter Performance - gary Oldman was asked about his remarks from last year regarding his performance in Harry Potter at the cannes press conference for Parthenope, and he clarified what he meant back then. Last ... msn