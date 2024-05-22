Ayo Edebiri - star di The Bea - nel cast del film After the Hunt diretto da Luca Guadagnino

Fonte : movieplayer di 22 mag 2024

Ayo Edebiri, star di The Bear, nel cast del film After the Hunt diretto da Luca Guadagnino (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2024) Nel cast del prossimo film diretto da Luca Guadagnino, After the Hunt, ci sarà anche l'attrice Ayo Edebiri, protagonista di The Bear. Ayo Edebiri farà parte del cast del nuovo film diretto da Luca Guadagnino intitolato After The Hunt, un progetto che verrà prodotto da Amazon MGM Studios e Imagine. La produzione non ha voluto svelare i dettagli del personaggio affidato alla star di The Bear, lasciando i fan dell'attrice con la curiosità. I primi dettagli sul film Il film After the Hunt è stato scritto da Nora Garrett e i protagonisti, oltre ad Ayo Edebiri, saranno Julia Roberts e Andrew Garfield.
