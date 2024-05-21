Fonte : movieplayer di 21 mag 2024

The Entertainment System Is Down | Joel Edgerton si unisce a Keanu Reeves e al resto del cast stellare

The Entertainment

The Entertainment System Is Down: Joel Edgerton si unisce a Keanu Reeves e al resto del cast stellare (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Joel Edgerton entra a far parte del cast stellare di The Entertainment System Is Down di Ruben Östlund. Il cast del prossimo film di Ruben Östlund, The Entertainment System Is Down, si arricchisce sempre di più con l'ingresso di Joel Edgerton. La star di Loving e Animal Kingdom, nominata ai Golden Globe, si unisce a Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst, Daniel Brühl, Nicholas Braun e Samantha Morton. A24 ha raggiunto un accordo a otto cifre per preacquistare i diritti statunitensi dell'ultimo film del due volte vincitore della Palma d'Oro Östlund. Il progetto è uno dei crossover d'autore più richiesti sul mercato di Cannes.
