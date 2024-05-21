Fonte : bergamonews di 21 mag 2024

Italian Negotiation Competition | terzo posto per il team di UniBg

Italian Negotiation

Italian Negotiation Competition: terzo posto per il team di UniBg (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) La settima edizione della Italian Negotiation Competition (INC), tenutasi presso l’American University of Rome il 17-18 maggio 2024, ha visto il team dell’Università degli studi di Bergamo, guidato dalla coach Francesca Locatelli del Dipartimento di Giurisprudenza, docente del Negotiation Lab in inglese e di Istituzioni e Diritto processuale civile, partecipare e ottenere un meritatissimo terzo posto. Nell’ambito della competizione, interamente in lingua inglese, il team di UniBg ha mostrato eccellenti capacità negoziali e strategiche, posizionandosi rispettivamente solo a 5 e 3 punti di distanza dal primo e secondo classificati. La Italian Negotiation Competition rappresenta la fase ...
