INTERVISTA ESCLUSIVA | Tom Hill - nuovo coach di Stearns | Con Sakkari ricordi indelebil - Peyton ha un potenziale da Slam

(Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Da alcune settimane Tomè tornato nel circuito WTA, al fianco della n.81 della classifica WTA. Il britannico classe 1995, uno degli allenatori più giovani del circuito, gode di grande considerazione per i risultati ottenuti con Danielle Collins e Maria. Se già con la tennista statunitense era riuscito a toccare i tasti giusti, aiutandola a entrare nella Top 40 WTA, è con la greca che si sono visti i migliori risultati dal punto di vista professionale. In sei anni di collaborazione (conclusasi lo scorso febbraio per scelta condivisa)ha raggiunto il n.3 del mondo, vinto il WTA 1000 di Guadalajara, Messico e giocato due semifinali(Roland Garros e US Open). Grazie alle numerose soddisfazioni,è stato tra i candidati per il ...

