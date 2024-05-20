The Substance - Demi Moore | Non siamo anti-uomin - siamo anti-cretini

(Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Durante la conferenza stampa di The, diretto da Coralie Fargeat e presentato in concorso al Festival di Cannes 2024,ha sfruttato il proprio ruolo nel film per parlare del sessismo di Hollywood: il film “mina la “prospettiva maschile della donna ideale“. In The, l’attrice interpreta una star che, non rassegnandosi al tempo che passa, acquista un misterioso siero che crea una versione più giovane e ideale di se stessa, interpretata da Margaret Qualley. Le due donne sono nude per tutto il film, un escamotage che mira a mostrare tutte le “torture” alle quali le donne si sottopongono per preservare la propria immagine, soprattutto in un ambiento come quello di Hollywood. In questo senso,ha spiegato che la pellicola si pone l’obiettivo di minare la ...

