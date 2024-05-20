The Substance - Demi Moore | Non siamo anti-uomin - siamo anti-cretini

- The Substance - il body horror con Demi Moore sconvolge e "disgusta" Cannes 2024 : "Fottutamente folle"
La satira hollywoodiana di Coralie Fargeat, con Demi Moore nei panni di un'attrice che adotta misure estreme per preservare la propria immagine di sé, entusiasma una Cannes 'disgustata' dalle scene raccapriccianti. Non è certo passato inosservato il ...
The Substance : la recensione del film con Demi Moore e Margaret Qualley in concorso al Festival di Cannes
Dopo Revenge, la regista francese Coralie Fargeat torna con un horror cronenberghiano, ironico, supersplatter, femminista e di grande impatto. La recensione di The Substance di Federico Gironi.
Demi Moore e Margaret Qualley nelle prime raccapriccianti foto del body horror The Substance
La regista francese Coralie Fargeat torna a sconvolgere il pubblico con un horror impressionante presentato in concorso a Cannes 2024. Il concorso di Cannes 2024 metterà a dura prova gli spettatori con ben due body horror: il primo è il ...
