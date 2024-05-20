- Fortnite e Fall Guys : Oggetti GRATIS nell’Epic Games Store
Come ogni anno, Epic Games ha ancora una volta, in occasione degli sconti nell’Epic Games Store, deciso di regalare Oggetti per Fortnite e Fall Guys. Avete già saputo del leak che svela le novità in arrivo su Fortnite con il Capitolo 6? ll ...
- Hades 2 è disponibile in Accesso Anticipato su PC Steam ed Epic Games Store
Supergiant Games ha rilasciato Hades 2 su PC in Accesso Anticipato, consentendo in questo modo agli utenti Steam ed Epic Games Store di gettarsi a capofitto in questa nuova ed intensa avventura infernale ad un prezzo consigliato di 28,99 euro. ...
- Fortnite tornerà sugli iPad insieme all’Epic Games Store
L’annuncio di Epic Games dopo l’inserimento di iPadOS tra le piattaforme gatekeeper: prima arriverà su iPhone, successivamente su iPad.... Leggi tutto
L’Xbox Game Store potrebbe salvare il mobile gaming, ma le premesse deludono - L’Xbox game store potrebbe salvare il mobile gaming, ma le premesse deludono - Il presidente di Xbox ha confermato che nello store mobile di Microsoft vedremo Candy Crush, un casual game fortemente monetizzato.
