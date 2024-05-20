Assassin’s Creed Shadows | dal gameplay fino alla progressione dei personaggi - nuovi dettagli sul gioco

- Assassin’s Creed Shadows : Svelati nuovi dettagli
In un’intervista esclusiva concessa a IGN.com, sono stati Svelati dettagli affascinanti su Assassin’s Creed Shadows, il prossimo capitolo della celebre saga di Ubisoft. Questa nuova iterazione promette di portare i giocatori in un viaggio ...
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows - prevendite soddisfacenti per il nuovo titolo di Ubisoft
Negli scorsi giorni Ubisoft ha presentato ufficialmente Assassin’s Creed Shadows e ha dato il via ai pre-ordini del gioco. Nonostante sia stato mostrato soltanto un trailer cinematografico, i pre-order sono già piuttosto elevati, secondo il noto ...
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows : Yasuke non era un samurai? Le parole di uno storico
Alcuni giocatori sono rimasti delusi dal fatto che in Assassin’s Creed Shadows sia stato inserito tra i personaggi principali Yasuke, un samurai nero. Hanno definito questa scelta degli sviluppatori inverosimile e hanno affermato, dato che si ...
Ghost of Tsushima off to an amazing start on Steam, beating concurrent player count of God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man and more - Ghost of Tsushima off to an amazing start on Steam, beating concurrent player count of God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man and more - The big takeaway, though, as reported by GamesRadar, is that Ghost of Tsushima is PlayStation Studios' most popular single-player game Steam launch to date. According to reliable game stat tracker ...
Diablo IV Adds Stability Fixes In Update 1.4.0b; Read The Full Patch Notes Here - Diablo IV Adds Stability Fixes In Update 1.4.0b; Read The Full Patch Notes Here - Blizzard has patched Diablo IV with new stability improvements following the release of the game’s fourth season last week, which of course was a major addition to the dungeon crawler, bringing a ...
Assassin's Creed Shadows: dettagli su stealth, combattimenti e meccaniche GDR - Assassin's creed shadows: dettagli su stealth, combattimenti e meccaniche GDR - Sono arrivati ulteriori dettagli su Assassin's creed shadows per quanto riguarda combattimenti, meccaniche stealth e la progressione dei due personaggi.