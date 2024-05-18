Fonte : sport.quotidiano di 18 mag 2024

Tractor Pulling Piede Pesante cerca conferme Campionato al via a Salizzole

Tractor Pulling. Piede Pesante cerca conferme. Campionato al via a Salizzole (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Arrivata la primavera, con lei arriva anche il rombo dei potentissimi motori del Tractor Pulling, specialità di cui Sassuolo, con la scuderia Piede Pesante, è campione italiano e vuole confermarsi. Domani a Salizzole, nel veronese, prima gara di Campionato italiano che vede il super trattore Stars e Stripes della Scuderia Piede Pesante di Sassuolo difendere il titolo di campione d’Italia conquistato per la terza volta consecutiva nel 2023. Si preannuncia battaglia, anche più serrata di quella andata in scena la stagione scorsa, poichè i concorrenti sono sempre più numerosi ed agguerriti e vi sarà, in questo 2024, la partecipazione di concorrenti anche del nord Europa, ma il trattore sassolese alle imprese è abituato. Anche quest’anno guidato da ...
