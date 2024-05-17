Fonte : danielebartocciblog di 17 mag 2024

Remo Beach Forte dei Marmi | a giugno grande evento del giocattolo

Remo Beach

Remo Beach Forte dei Marmi: a giugno grande evento del giocattolo (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) grande attesa per il grande evento interamente riservato a ‘La Bambola’, in programma a metà giugno al Remo Beach Forte dei Marmi (Grand Hotel Imperiale). Il Nuovo Must-Have dei VIP dell’Estate Italiana è stato ribattezzato ‘La Bambola‘. Ebbene sì, tra moda, intrattenimento e tradizione, la bambola Nena intende celebrare al meglio i luoghi iconici della Versilia, terra di numerosi vip. L’eleganza incontra il gioco a 360 gradi, nella nuova collezione di bambole Nena. La mission primaria del progetto? Ideata da Michael Rothling, imprenditore giovane e lungimirante, ogni bambola omaggia luoghi storici e affascinanti del litorale toscano. Remo Beach GRAND HOTEL IMPERIALE: A Forte DEI ...
