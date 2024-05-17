Fonte : nonsolo.tv di 17 mag 2024

Harley Quinn - curiosità | qual è il suo nome? Come si chiama la figlia? In quanti film appare?

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn, curiosità: qual è il suo nome? Come si chiama la figlia? In quanti film appare? (Di venerdì 17 maggio 2024) Harley Quinn, pur appartenendo alla nuova generazione dei personaggi DC Comics, è rapidamente diventata una delle figure più amate. La sua complessa storia d’amore con Joker, che oscilla tra passione e tossicità, è solo uno degli elementi che contribuiscono al suo fascino. Margot Robbie, con la sua interpretazione, ha reso il personaggio ancora più popolare e simpatico. Creata da Paul Dini e Bruce Timm per la serie animata “Batman” del 1992, Harley ha fatto il suo debutto nei fumetti due anni dopo, nella serie “Le avventure di Batman”. Tuttavia, è solo alla fine del 1999 che Harley diventa un personaggio fisso grazie all’albo “Batman: Harley Quinn”. Harley Quinn curiosità sul personaggio Paul Dini ha avuto l’ispirazione per ...
