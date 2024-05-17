Harley Quinn - curiosità | qual è il suo nome? Come si chiama la figlia? In quanti film appare?

- Joker : Folie à Deux - ecco il trailer : l'incontro e l'amore con Harley Quinn
La data di uscita è fissata al 4 ottobre, esattamente cinque anni dopo il primo film: questa volta l’anti supereroe e Harley Quinn, interpretata da Lady Gaga, parleranno d’amore
- Joker : Folie à Deux - la storia delle origini di Harley Quinn completamente stravolta nel trailer
Chiaramente non si tratta della versione a cui eravamo abituati, così come non lo era il Joker di Phoenix nel primo film Il primo trailer di Joker: Folie à Deux diffuso stanotte ha presentato finalmente la Harley Quinn di Lady Gaga, che affiancherà ...
- Joker : Folie à Deux - i fan si dividono sul mancato accento di New York della Harley Quinn di Lady Gaga
Dopo l'audio condiviso in rete, i fan hanno notato l'assenza del tipico accento del personaggio Aspettando il trailer, un estratto audio di Joker: Folie à Deux ha svelato per la prima volta la Harley Quinn di Lady Gaga che condividerà la scena con ...
