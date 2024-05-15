Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 15 mag 2024 whatsapp

Una 44 magnum per l'ispettore Callaghan: Clint sterza a sinistra (Di mercoledì 15 maggio 2024) UNA 44 magnum PER   L'ispettore  Callaghan Iris ore 21 Con Clint Eastwood, Hal  Holbrook e David Soul. Regia di  Ted  Post. Produzione USA 1977. Durata: 2 oreLA  TRAMA  E' il  secondo  film  della serie Callaghan  che  negli anni 70 impose  Eastwood   come  superstar  del  film d'azione urbano. Un  sindacalista  disonesto  è processato,  ma  in tribunale se la cava  grazie a  un  cavillo giudiziario.  Appena  libero  però  viene assassinato. Callaghan  indaga e scopre  che  gli uccisori appartengono a  un  gruppo  di poliziotti  che  s'è assunto il compito di  far fuori i delinquenti impuniti. Costoro  non  negano e anzi cercano di arruolare Callaghan, noto come  giustiziere  sbrigativo. Ma  Callaghan  non  ci sta e aggredito dai colleghi li fa  fuori ...
