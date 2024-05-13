Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Young Sheldon | è online il trailer del finale della serie spin-off di Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon: è online il trailer del finale della serie spin-off di Big Bang Theory (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Il trailer del finale della serie Young Sheldon, spin-off della serie di successo Big Bang Theory è finalmente arrivato, rivelando quali sono state le conseguenze della morte di George. Young Sheldon: il trailer rivela le conseguenze della morte di George Già sappiamo che la serie prequel di Big Bang Theory non è stata storicamente la migliore nel preservare la continuità della sitcom di successo. Nel corso degli anni, ha creato innumerevoli incongruenze nella trama e (a volte) ne ha anche riscritto la storia. È successo quando lo scandalo del ...
