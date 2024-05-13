Young Sheldon | è online il trailer del finale della serie spin-off di Big Bang Theory

Mason Ho Drops Teaser for ‘Caveheart’ Surf Movie With Sheldon Paishon - Mason Ho Drops Teaser for ‘Caveheart’ Surf Movie With sheldon Paishon - Mason Ho and sheldon Paishon have a unique and deep bond, made only stronger by a recent adventure documented in the upcoming surf film ‘Caveheart.’ ...

Young Sheldon 7×13 “Funeral” / 7×14 “Memoir”: il promo del finale di serie - Young sheldon 7×13 “Funeral” / 7×14 “Memoir”: il promo del finale di serie - Il network americano CBS ha diffuso i promo di Young sheldon 7x13 e Young sheldon 7x14, che sarà anche il finale della serie spin-off ...

Why Young Sheldon Season 7, Episode 13 Might Be The Saddest Of The Series - Why Young sheldon Season 7, Episode 13 Might Be The Saddest Of The Series - Details on "Funeral," the penultimate episode of "Young sheldon," are still scant, but signs are pointing to the episode being the series' saddest.