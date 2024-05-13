Fonte : quifinanza di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Emirates, maxi premio ai dipendenti per i risultati raggiunti: 5 mesi di stipendio in più (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) I profitti record raggiunti dal Emirates alla chiusura dello scorso anno finanziario hanno spinto il gruppo a concedere un maxi premio a tutti i propri dipendenti, ben 5 mesi di stipendio in più. Il bonus corrisponde alla paga di 20 settimane e verrà accredito nella busta paga dei più di 110mila dipendenti della società nel mese maggio, per una spesa complessiva di 2,5 miliardi di dollari. Il maxi premio di Emirates ai dipendenti “Vi siete meritati questo bonus per gli sforzi eroici che avete fatto”, si legge nel messaggio ai dipendenti di Emirates redatto dallo sceicco Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, presidente e CEO del gruppo. Il premio ...
