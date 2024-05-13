Calcio: Conference. Portoghese Dias arbitrerà Olympiakos-Fiorentina - Calcio: conference. Portoghese dias arbitrerà Olympiakos-Fiorentina - Una vittoria e una sconfitta il suo bilancio con i viola NYON (SVIZZERA) (ITALPRESS) - La commissione arbitrale Uefa ha designato Artur Soares ...

CONFERENCE, L'arbitro della finale sarà portoghese - conference, L'arbitro della finale sarà portoghese - L'UEFA ha comunicato gli arbitri per le finali delle competizioni europee e ad Atene ci sarà un arbitro portoghese per la conference League: si tratta di Artur Soares dias, ...

Champions League final between Real Madrid and Dortmund to be refereed by Slavko Vincic of Slovenia - Champions League final between Real Madrid and Dortmund to be refereed by Slavko Vincic of Slovenia - Also Monday, UEFA picked English referee Rebecca Welch for the Women’s Champions League final, István Kovács of Romania for the Europa League final and Artur Soares dias of Portugal for the Europa ...