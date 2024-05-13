Fonte : ilgiornaleditalia di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Calcio | Conference Portoghese Dias arbitrerà Olympiakos-Fiorentina

Calcio Conference

Calcio: Conference. Portoghese Dias arbitrerà Olympiakos-Fiorentina (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Una vittoria e una sconfitta il suo bilancio con i viola NYON (SVIZZERA) - La commissione arbitrale Uefa ha designato Artur Soares Dias per dirigere il 29 maggio ad Atene la finale di Conference League fra Olympiakos e Fiorentina. Internazionale dal 2010, il 44enne fischietto Portoghese è alla sua p
