Fonte : zonawrestling di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

WWE | Detroit smentisce di aver fatto un’offerta per Wrestlemania 43 - i dettagli

WWE Detroit

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

WWE: Detroit smentisce di aver fatto un’offerta per Wrestlemania 43, i dettagli (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Nonostante i rumor ed il report di Detroit News facessero pensare il contrario, la Detroit Sports Commission ha smentito la possibile offerta alla WWE per ospitare Wrestlemania 43, evento che si terrà tra tre anni, nel 2027. Se il noto sito aveva addirittura parlato di un’imminente e possibile accordo, citando la possibilità del ritorno dello Showcase of Immortals nella città del Michigan per festeggiare il 20° anniversario di Wrestlemania 23 ed il 40° dalla leggendaria Wrestlemania 3, il tutto è stato formalmente negato, tramite il qui presente comunicato ufficiale. “Contrariamente alle recenti speculazione, la Detroit Sports Commision non sta inviando nessuna offerta alla WWE per ospitare Wrestlemania nel 2027, pur rimanendo entusiasta della possibilità di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: detroit wrestlemania

Detroit Sports Commission Debunks Report Of Bid For WWE WrestleMania 43 - detroit Sports Commission Debunks Report Of Bid For WWE wrestlemania 43 - A recent report by The detroit News suggested that the detroit Sports Commission was preparing a bid to host wrestlemania 43 in 2027.

Detroit Sports Commission says it's not planning a bid for WrestleMania 43 in 2027 - detroit Sports Commission says it's not planning a bid for wrestlemania 43 in 2027 - The detroit Sports Commission told 7 News detroit Thursday that it's not currently planning a host bid for wrestlemania 43 in 2027. Ford Field is already scheduled to host the 2027 NCAA Final Four ...

Jade Cargill: We Were Trying To Get Coco Jones In The Ring At WrestleMania XL - Jade Cargill: We Were Trying To Get Coco Jones In The Ring At wrestlemania XL - Coco Jones sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at WWE wrestlemania XL, and Jade Cargill was trying to get her involved past her singing.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.