Wonka | Netflix al lavoro su un reality show ispirato alla Fabbrica di Cioccolato

(Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Dopo il successo al box-office del film con Timothée Chalamet,ha deciso di puntare in quella direzione per il suo nuovoIl successo mondiale di, con Timothée Chalamet, arrivato a incassare oltre 600 milioni di dollari, non è passato inosservato, tanto cheha deciso di puntare sul format per lo sviluppo di un nuovoa Ladi. La nuova produzione è resa possibile dal fatto cheda qualche anno detiene i diritti di sfruttamento di buona parte delle opere dello scrittore Roald Dahl, che ha scritto Ladinel 1964. Il progetto è l'ultimo esempio di una tendenza in crescita nel mercato degli ...

Irresponsible Netflix execs summon "Willy Wonka reality show" into existence - Irresponsible netflix execs summon "Willy wonka reality show" into existence - They don't even have an idea! They're just shouting "Willy wonka reality show" at any production companies that'll listen ...

