“Russia cannot afford to lose, so we need a kind of a victory”: Sergey Karaganov on what Putin wants - “Russia cannot afford to lose, so we need a kind of a victory”: sergey karaganov on what Putin wants - Vladimir Putin’s forces are in the ascendancy – but there is still no end to the war in sight.

Sergey Karaganov’s Perspective: Decoding the Kremlin's Strategy in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict - sergey karaganov’s Perspective: Decoding the Kremlin's Strategy in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict - In the landscape of international politics, few figures offer as clear a window into the Kremlin’s strategic mindset as sergey karaganov. Following the reports that karaganov has been rehired by the ...

The assault on Rafah has begun - The assault on Rafah has begun - A former adviser to the Kremlin explains how Russia views the war in Ukraine, fears over Nato and China, and the fate of liberalism.