Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

Sergey Karaganov - ecco chi è il professor nucleare che vuole trascinare l’Occidente in una guerra atomica

Sergey Karaganov

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilfattoquotidiano©

Sergey Karaganov, ecco chi è il “professor nucleare” che vuole trascinare l’Occidente in una guerra atomica (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Il nemico è a Ovest: usiamo “l’arma di Dio”. Uno degli apostoli nucleari di Putin si chiama Sergey Karaganov. È il politologo che un anno fa ha proposto di lanciare “un attacco nucleare preventivo contro l’Europa”: adesso il Cremlino gli ha chiesto di studiare un modo per “contenere l’Occidente”. Pare – hanno detto qualche settimana fa fonti anonime a Meduza – che nessuno alla Scuola superiore di Economia di Mosca (Higher School of Economics) abbia ricevuto tanti incarichi di ricerca. Nell’istituto (che era tra i più prestigiosi della Capitale) Karaganov ci lavora da almeno 20 anni, è membro del Consiglio accademico, oltre che direttore scientifico della facoltà di Economia e Politica internazionale. Tra i suoi compiti rientrano lo sviluppo della “teoria e pratica della deterrenza ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: sergey karaganov

“Russia cannot afford to lose, so we need a kind of a victory”: Sergey Karaganov on what Putin wants - “Russia cannot afford to lose, so we need a kind of a victory”: sergey karaganov on what Putin wants - Vladimir Putin’s forces are in the ascendancy – but there is still no end to the war in sight.

Sergey Karaganov’s Perspective: Decoding the Kremlin's Strategy in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict - sergey karaganov’s Perspective: Decoding the Kremlin's Strategy in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict - In the landscape of international politics, few figures offer as clear a window into the Kremlin’s strategic mindset as sergey karaganov. Following the reports that karaganov has been rehired by the ...

The assault on Rafah has begun - The assault on Rafah has begun - A former adviser to the Kremlin explains how Russia views the war in Ukraine, fears over Nato and China, and the fate of liberalism.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.