(Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) HONG KONG, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), unveiled abetweenand CFM, the world's largest provider of used serviceable components for CFM International engines, during the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT) Asia in Hong Kong. Theof two CFM56-7B* engines to CFMunderscores'sshift and proactive approach to strengthening its market position in the. Throughpartnershipsleading aftermarket ...

Sanad Announces Strategic Sale Transaction with CFM Materials, Further Fostering Aviation Industry Collaborations - sanad Announces strategic Sale Transaction with CFM Materials, Further Fostering Aviation Industry Collaborations - sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), unveiled a strategic transaction ...

The Uae Welcomes Future Olympic Sport Flag Football, With First International Tournament In Abu Dhabi - The Uae Welcomes Future Olympic Sport Flag Football, With First International Tournament In Abu Dhabi - Inaugural sanad Oasis Flag Football Cup accelerates the establishment of the a new Olympic sport in the UAE

Abu Dhabi Entertainment Co ...

Sanad and Khalifa University Strengthen Industry-Academia Partnership to Nurture and Future-proof Local Aviation Talent Pool - sanad and Khalifa University Strengthen Industry-Academia Partnership to Nurture and Future-proof Local Aviation Talent Pool - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 22 2024: sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC ...