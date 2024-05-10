Fonte : sportface di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

Moto3 - free practice GP Francia 2024 | Alonso in test - alle sue spalle Farioli

Moto3, free practice GP Francia 2024: Alonso in testa, alle sue spalle Farioli (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Primo posto e nuovo record del circuito per David Alonso, grande protagonista della free practice del GP di Francia 2024 di Moto3. Sul tracciato di Le Mans, il colombiano si conferma uno dei piloti più in forma e ferma il cronometro in 1’40?792. Secondo posto per Filippo Farioli (SIC58) a 0?788, mentre il britannico Scott Ogden (MLav Racing) completa il podio a 0?987. Quarto il leader del mondiale Daniel Holgado (GASGAS Tech3) a 1?046; appena fuori dalla top 10 invece Riccardo Rossi, undicesimo. SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: moto3 free

Alonso sets the pace ahead of Farioli in France - Alonso sets the pace ahead of Farioli in France - moto3™ kicked off an exciting weekend at the Michelin® Grand ... 2024 Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) was fourth at the end of free Practice – setting 18 laps across the session. Tatsuki Suzuki ...

MotoGP, GP Francia 2024: dove vedere il Gran Premio e gli orari - MotoGP, GP Francia 2024: dove vedere il Gran Premio e gli orari - Gli orari TV e le opzioni di streaming per seguire tutte le gare dal circuito di Le Mans, tra MotoGP, Moto2 e moto3. La stagione 2024 della MotoGP si appresta a vivere uno dei suoi momenti clou con il ...

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more - MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more - MotoGP will visit the Circuito de Jerez this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix. Last year’s race was won by the 2023 world champion Francesco Bagnaia, who also took the victory in 2022. Bagnaia took ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.