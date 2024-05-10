Mother's Day 2024: 135th Canton Fair Celebrates Women with Unique Home Textile Collections (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) GUANGZHOU, China, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: 2024 135th
In anticipation of Mother's Day, the 135th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") partners with leading Home Textiles enterprises to present a curated selection of gifts and blessings for Women worldwide. These high-quality, thoughtful products offer intimate solutions that cater to the finer details of life. Zibo Daranfang Silk Group Co., Ltd. showcases a collection of silk scarves at the Fair, featuring designs rich in Chinese aesthetics, such as Dreams Blossom, Elegance of Phoenix, Growth of All Things, and Circle of Love. The Dreams Blossom scarf stands out with its vibrant patterns, symbolizing ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
