(Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) GUANGZHOU, China, May 10,/PRNewswire/In anticipation of's Day, theChina Import and Export("" or "the") partnersleadings enterprises to present a curated selection of gifts and blessings forworldwide. These high-quality, thoughtful products offer intimate solutions that cater to the finer details of life. Zibo Daranfang Silk Group Co., Ltd. showcases a collection of silk scarves at the, featuring designs rich in Chinese aesthetics, such as Dreams Blossom, Elegance of Phoenix, Growth of All Things, and Circle of Love. The Dreams Blossom scarf stands outits vibrant patterns, symbolizing ...

135th Canton Fair Becomes the Epicenter of Fashion Innovation with Cutting - Edge Designs - GUANGZHOU, China, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - In the third phase of the 135 th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair"), ... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/135th - canton - fair - ...

135th Canton Fair Showcases Cutting - Edge Toys and Baby Products, Drawing Global Attention - GUANGZHOU, China, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - Launched on May 1 st , the third phase of the 135 th China Import and Export ... https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/135th - canton - fair - ...