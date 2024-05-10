Kompany insiste che il Burnley rimanga in vita nella battaglia per la retrocessione

(Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) 2024-05-09 15:05:12 Lettori di JustCalcio.com, vi riportiamo in versione integrale l’ultima notizia pervenuta in redazione: Vincentè felice chesappia a che punto si trova dopo il rigetto del ricorso del Nottingham Forest contro la detrazione di punti eche i Clarets siano vivilotta per ladella Premier League. La conferma che la penalità di Forest per aver violato le regole finanziarie rimarrà a quattro punti significa chedovrà vincere in casa del Tottenham sabato per avere qualche possibilità di sopravvivenza, con uno scontro con Forest in arrivo nell’ultima giornata. La loro scarsa differenza reti significa che potrebbero comunque essere retrocessi anche con una vittoria se il Forest dovesse raccogliere un punto contro il ...

