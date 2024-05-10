Kompany insiste che il Burnley rimanga in vita nella battaglia per la retrocessione

- Il boss del Burnley Vincent Kompany ha inflitto due partite di squalifica dalla linea laterale da parte della FA
Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Il boss del Burnley Vincent Kompany è stato sospeso per due partite dalla linea laterale dopo il suo cartellino rosso contro il Chelsea alla fine del mese scorso. Kompany è stato espulso dalla ...
- Vincent Kompany dice che la storia della sua famiglia lo guida mentre Burnley combatte contro il drop
Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Il boss del Burnley Vincent Kompany ha rivelato che le esperienze di suo padre come rifugiato politico gli hanno dato la spinta e la determinazione per guidare la lotta del club per la ...
Referee and VAR details for Newcastle and Chelsea games - Referee and VAR details for Newcastle and Chelsea games - That was a controversial call as he showed burnley’s Lorenz Assignon a second yellow and awarded Chelsea a penalty in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge Clarets boss Vincent kompany was sent off for his ...
Why Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was unmoved by Nottingham Forest's unsuccessful appeal - Why burnley boss Vincent kompany was unmoved by Nottingham Forest's unsuccessful appeal - Vincent kompany insists he paid no attention to Nottingham Forest’s unsuccessful points deduction appeal – despite the fact it kept burnley in the fight against relegation. Vincent kompany insists ...
Dasilva close to agreeing new Brentford contract - Dasilva close to agreeing new Brentford contract - Josh Dasilva is close to agreeing a new contract at Brentford. The 25-year-old is set to extend his stay in west London. His existing deal was due to expire on June 30, and the club had the option to ...