(Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/On the evening of May 5,(stock code: 688136) announced it had obtained a "Certificate of GMP Compliance of a Manufacturer" granted by the Norwegian Medical Products Agency in accordance with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulations. Theis a milestone for, whose first drug for cancer therapy,for) , can now be registered in the EU as the company overcomes the primary obstacle and officially embarks on its journey into the EU pharmaceutical market. Since its initial public offering,has actualized international strategies, focusing on high clinical ...

Kexing Biopharm Facility Passes EU GMP Certification for Paclitaxel for Injection (Albumin Bound) - kexing biopharm Facility Passes EU GMP Certification for Paclitaxel for Injection (Albumin Bound) - SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of May 5, kexing biopharm (stock code: 688136) announced it had obtained a "Certificate of GMP Compliance of a Manufacturer" granted by the ...

Kexing Biopharm Teams Up with Qingfeng Pharma for the Global Market on Olaparib Tablets - kexing biopharm Teams Up with Qingfeng Pharma for the Global Market on Olaparib Tablets - kexing biopharm recently took an important step forward in cancer therapy. kexing biopharm signed a cooperation agreement with Kerui Pharma, a subsidiary of Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Group (hereinafter ...

Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Await More Corporate Earnings and Fed Speak - Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Await More Corporate Earnings and Fed Speak - In corporate news, kexing biopharm surged over +7% after receiving a certificate of good manufacturing practice from the Norwegian Medical Products Agency for its production line of paclitaxel for ...