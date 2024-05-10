Iraq - Barzan Scorpion Majeed il più grande trafficante di esseri uman - lui | Quanti migranti ho portato in Europa? Forse 10mila

Shadowy life of Europe’s most wanted people smuggler Scorpion… a flashy Nottingham mechanic who trafficked 10,000 to UK - Shadowy life of Europe’s most wanted people smuggler scorpion… a flashy Nottingham mechanic who trafficked 10,000 to UK - HE is the former Nottingham mechanic said to have made as much as £500,000 a night by smuggling migrants across Europe. Now, Europe’s most wanted people trafficker Barzan majeed, known as ...

Uko twabonye umuntu uhigwa bikomeye i Burayi ku kwinjiza abimukira - Uko twabonye umuntu uhigwa bikomeye i Burayi ku kwinjiza abimukira - Aho twakurikijeho havuye umusaruro utanga ikizere. Twabwiwe ko majeed yari aherutse kuzana €200,000 (hafi miliyoni 300Frw) ku nzu ikora ivunja iri hafi aho. Twasize nimero yacu aho, maze hagati mu ...

Europe’s most wanted people smuggler, known as Scorpion, found in Iraq ‘looking like rich golfer’ - Europe’s most wanted people smuggler, known as scorpion, found in Iraq ‘looking like rich golfer’ - Europe’s most wanted migrant smuggler has been tracked down in Iraq and “looks like an affluent golfer with manicured nails”. Barzan majeed, who is known as scorpion and lived in Britain before being ...