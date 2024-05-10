Fonte : sportface di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks stanotte in tv: canale, orario e diretta streaming gara-3 NBA Playoffs 2024 (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Il canale, l’orario e le indicazioni per vedere in diretta tv Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks, gara-3 del secondo turno dei Playoff NBA 2023/2024. Ultima spiaggia o quasi per Haliburton e compagni, che hanno perso entrambe le gare disputate al Madison Square Garden e sono chiamati a vincere davanti ai propri tifosi per tentare di riaprire la serie. Non sarà però facile contro dei Knicks sul pezzo, guidati da un Jalen Brunson in forma smagliante. La palla a due è prevista oggi, nella notte tra venerdì 10 e sabato 11 maggio, all’01:00 ore italiane. Di seguito, le informazioni per seguire in diretta Pacers-Knicks dei playoff Nba. IL TABELLONE DEI PLAYOFF PROGRAMMA TV DEI ...
