Gundam Breaker 4 per PC e console disponibile dal 29 agosto (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) (Adnkronos) – Gundam Breaker 4, il nuovo capitolo del franchise hack and slash looter, verrà lanciato il 29 agosto 2024. Il gioco, sviluppato da Crafts & Meister Co., Ltd, sarà disponibile in formato digitale per le piattaforme Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 e PC attraverso Steam. Il gioco promette un avanzato livello di personalizzazione, L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Nessun post correlato.
