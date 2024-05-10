Fonte : periodicodaily di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

Elezioni Ciad | vince il leader della giunta Deby

Elezioni Ciad

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a periodicodaily©

Elezioni Ciad: vince il leader della giunta Deby (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Alle Elezioni in Ciad vince il leader della giunta militare Mahamat Deby Itno. Secondo l’opposizione Deby avrebbe manipolato i risultati.  Elezioni Ciad: vince il leader militare   Il leader militare Mahamat Deby Itno è stato dichiarato vincitore delle Elezioni presidenziali in Ciad. La commissione elettorale dell’ANGE ha affermato che Deby ha raccolto il 61,03% dei
Leggi tutta la notizia su periodicodaily
Notizie su altre fonti: leader deby

Chad declares military leader, Deby Itno, winner of disputed election - Chad declares military leader, deby Itno, winner of disputed election - Chad’s military leader, Mahamat deby Itno, was declared the winner of this week's presidential election, according to provisional results released Thursday. The national agency that manages Chad’s ...

Chad's Military Leader Claims Presidential Election Victory Amid Opposition Dispute - Chad's Military leader Claims Presidential Election Victory Amid Opposition Dispute - Chad's military leader, Mahamat deby Itno, was declared the winner of this week's presidential election, according to provisional results released Thursday. The results were contested by his main ...

I’ll be president for all Chadians – Mahamat Déby - I’ll be president for all Chadians – Mahamat Déby - Chad’s military leader, Mahamat Déby has promised to diligently serve the Chadian people, following his election win as announced by the electoral body.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.