Durante un ricevimento a palazzo per una charity - la regina Camilla si è ingraziata un asinello e un pony con carote servite in nientemeno che un vassoio d’argento

Durante un ricevimento a palazzo per una charity, la regina Camilla si è ingraziata un asinello e un pony con carote servite in nientemeno che un vassoio d’argento (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Per il 90esimo anniversario di Brooke, una charity britannica che, dai tempi della Prima guerra mondiale, si dedica agli animali da lavoro, come cavalli, asini e muli – e di cui è lei stessa presidente – la regina Camilla non ci ha pensato due volte a organizzare un ricevimento a Buckingham Palace, ma anche ad autorizzare la presenza a corte di pony, asini e cavalli.  Tutto su Camilla Parker Bowles: chi è la regina ...
