Corsair ridefinisce il gioco con gli SSD MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Corsair  ha annunciato oggi il lancio del suo nuovo SSD MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0, con prestazioni che sfidano ogni limite, fino a 14.000 MB/sec in lettura sequenziale e 12.000 MB/sec in scrittura sequenziale Queste prestazioni sorprendenti rappresentano un balzo avanti rispetto agli SSD PCIe 4.0 più avanzati, offrendo quasi il doppio della velocità e superando di ben 25 volte le prestazioni degli SSD SATA tradizionali. Disponibile nelle capacità da 2 TB e 4 TB, l’unità MP700 PRO SE è una vera potenza. Le prestazioni senza confini dell’SSD Corsair MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0: una nuova era di velocità e affidabilità Oltre alle eccezionali performance di lettura e scrittura, l’MP700 PRO SE sfrutta tecnologie all’avanguardia per garantire ...
