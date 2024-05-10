Corsair ridefinisce il gioco con gli SSD MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 - Corsair ridefinisce il gioco con gli SSD mp700 PRO SE pcie 5.0 x4 M.2 - Le prestazioni dell'SSD CORSAIR mp700 PRO SE pcie 5.0 fanno un balzo in avanti nel mondo dello storage, offrendo velocità e affidabilità.

Corsair’s new gaming SSD is yours if you have a spare $640 - Corsair’s new gaming SSD is yours if you have a spare $640 - The Corsair MP 700 Pro SE comes in 2TB and 4TB capacities, with fast sequential read and write speeds of up to 14,000MB/s and 12,000MB/s.

CORSAIR Launches MP700 PRO SE PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 SSDs - CORSAIR Launches mp700 PRO SE pcie 5.0 x4 M.2 SSDs - Corsair today announced the launch of the mp700 PRO SE pcie 5.0 SSD, capable of achieving sequential read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/sec and sequential write speeds up to 12,000 MB/sec.