Conference League | Fiorentina favorita dai bookie contro l’Olympiacos Atalanta Europa League in salita col Bayer

- El Kaabi - il falegname che sogna la Conference League : a suon di gol si è preso l’Olympiakos
La Fiorentina, dopo aver passato il turno contro il Club Brugge eccezionalmente di mercoledì, si è seduta sul divano per assistere al ritorno di Olympiakos-Aston Villa, partita dalla quale sarebbe venuta fuori l’altra finalista di Conference ...
- Napoli in Conference League : per i tifosi è flop ma De Laurentiis sorride
Il Napoli vuole centrare la qualificazione alla Conference League: ecco cosa potrebbe favorire gli azzurri nella prossima stagione. L’ultima spiaggia su cui il Napoli può ripararsi è quella riservata alla Conference League. La terza competizione ...
- Finale Conference League - sarà l'Olympiakos di Jovetic a sfidare la Fiorentina. La scheda
Firenze, 9 maggio 2024 - Contro ogni pronostico della vigilia del doppio confronto, sarà l'Olympiakos a sfidare la Fiorentina nella Finale di Conference League del prossimo 29 maggio ad Atene. La squadra greca, che già all'andata si era imposta per ...
