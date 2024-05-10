Beautiful Anticipazioni: Taylor pronta a sacrificarsi per salvare Steffy ma cosa ha fatto la Hayes Ecco tutta la verità - beautiful Anticipazioni: taylor pronta a sacrificarsi per salvare Steffy ma cosa ha fatto la Hayes Ecco tutta la verità - Nelle puntate di beautiful attualmente su Canale5 si parla di una brutta storia che, qualche anno fa, ha visto protagonisti taylor e Bill e che ora ha messo Steffy con le spalle in muro. Ma cosa è suc ...

Taylor Swift kicks off European Eras Tour in Paris with setlist and outfit changes - taylor Swift kicks off European Eras Tour in Paris with setlist and outfit changes - The singer, 34, kicked off her 51-date European tour on Thursday night as anticipation grows ahead of the superstar’s arrival in the UK ...

Taylor Swift unveils incredible new Tortured Poets Department outfits at Eras Tour as fans go WILD over first European show in Paris: 'She just blew our minds' - taylor Swift unveils incredible new Tortured Poets Department outfits at Eras Tour as fans go WILD over first European show in Paris: 'She just blew our minds' - Speaking at the time, taylor - who was nominated along with Andrew Lloyd Webber for the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for their track beautiful Ghosts from the film - said: 'I'm happy to be here ...