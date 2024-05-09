Fonte : amica di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Zara Tindall al Badminton Horse Trial 2024 | il caschetto è Royal

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall al Badminton Horse Trial 2024: il caschetto è Royal (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Zara Tindall gareggia durante il secondo giorno del Badminton Horse Trials 2024 e poi si commuove tra le braccia del marito. Prima ancora di farlo, la cavallerizza britannica, figlia della principessa reale Anna, seconda nipote di Elisabetta II e nipote (amatissima) di Re Carlo III, mostra al mondo il suo taglio caschetto. Un hairlook di moda ma dal fascino rigorosamente Royal. La moda del bob si sta diffondendo, infatti, anche tra le famiglie reali. Dopo Letizia di Spagna (con un lob sale e pepe che le supera le spalle) e Olympia di Grecia (con un caschetto micro, da principessa single), nella famiglia reale inglese, il bob è il ...
