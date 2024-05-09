Xbox - per Matt Booty l’obiettivo ora è quello di sviluppare piccoli titoli di prestigio

Microsoft pianifica altri tagli e la sua strategia per Xbox non è chiara; un sequel di Hi-Fi Rush era tra i piani di Tango Gameworks - Microsoft pianifica altri tagli e la sua strategia per xbox non è chiara; un sequel di Hi-Fi Rush era tra i piani di Tango Gameworks - Matt booty, presidente di xbox, avrebbe acclamato Hi-Fi Rush durante una riunione con lo staff di ZeniMax che si sarebbe tenuta ieri mattina, senza però specificare le motivazioni dietro alla chiusura ...

More Xbox studio cuts likely to follow Tango and Arkane Austin, and Game Pass looks like the culprit - More xbox studio cuts likely to follow Tango and Arkane Austin, and Game Pass looks like the culprit - “In our data, Game Pass spending really had its big growth period in late 2019 through early 2021 and has since settled,” Piscatella said. “Purchasing games and add-on content as well as free-to-play ...

Xbox studios boss says it needs smaller, award-winning games one day after closing Tango Gameworks - xbox studios boss says it needs smaller, award-winning games one day after closing Tango Gameworks - One day after closing Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks, xbox president Matt booty told staff the company needs “smaller games that give us prestige and awards,” it’s claimed.