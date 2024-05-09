Fonte : game-experience di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Xbox - per Matt Booty l’obiettivo ora è quello di sviluppare piccoli titoli di prestigio

Xbox, per Matt Booty l’obiettivo ora è quello di sviluppare piccoli titoli di prestigio (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Dopo che Xbox ha annunciato la chiusura di quattro studi di sviluppo, Matt Booty – capo degli Xbox Game Studios, ha parlato degli obiettivi futuri dell’azienda con I suoi dipendenti. Per Booty,  secondo quanto riportato, in questo momento la compagnia ha bisogno di piccoli giochi, titoli di prestigio che possano vincere Award. Dopo aver chiuso Tango Gameworks, l’obiettivo di Xbox è quello di realizzare piccoli titoli di prestigio, proprio come Hi-Fi Rush. Il gioco, sviluppato proprio dallo studio nipponico e pubblicato a sorpresa sul Game Pass, è stato fin da subito un successo. In poco tempo, Hi-Rush ha conquistato videogiocatori e critica, arrivando ...
