Fonte : ilcorrieredellacitta di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Wi-Fi - come evitare di cadere nel tranello degli hacker | possono rubarti i dati personali in men che non si dica

come evitare

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilcorrieredellacitta©

Wi-Fi, come evitare di cadere nel tranello degli hacker: possono rubarti i dati personali in men che non si dica (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Non tutti sanno che è possibile hackerare anche il wi-fi di casa. Per quanto alcuni di noi considerino quella scatola solo come un oggetto che ci permette di connetterci a internet, dobbiamo considerare che il router è una sorta di piccolo computer che può, pertanto, essere soggetto ad attacchi hacker. Attacchi hacker, possono rubare i dati personali in men che non si dica – ilcorrieredellacitta.comCosa possono fare gli hacker su Wi-fi privati Questi ultimi accedono al router al quale, solitamente, sono collegati Pc, smartphone, tablet. Ed è tramite il router che gli hacker possono accedere ai dispositivi personali del nucleo familiare che usa quel determinato Wi-fi. ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilcorrieredellacitta
Notizie su altre fonti: wi-fi come

PERSONAL FINANCE: How to protect yourself from financial fraud - PERSONAL FINANCE: How to protect yourself from financial fraud - The best advice for bypassing fraud involves a series of don’ts. Don’t pick up calls or respond to texts from numbers you don’t recognize. If your bank leaves a message, return the call only after ...

Tablet con Android 13 a meno di 70! Con questa offerta Amazon si è superato - Tablet con Android 13 a meno di 70! Con questa offerta Amazon si è superato - Android 13, 9GB di RAM e wi-fi 6. Questo ottimo tablet entry-level è in offerta su Amazon ad un prezzo aggressivamente basso.

WiiM announces two new wireless audiophile streamers — one with a touchscreen - WiiM announces two new wireless audiophile streamers — one with a touchscreen - WiiM has announced two new audiophile streaming devices for the high end of its wireless audio streaming devices. Called the WiiM Ultra and the WiiM Amp Pro, both support AirPlay 2, Chromecast, DLNA, ...

Video di Tendenza
Video come evitare
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.