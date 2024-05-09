Fonte : tuttotek di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Uncharted Collection in offerta su Amazon | vivi l’avventura di Drake!

Uncharted Collection

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Uncharted Collection in offerta su Amazon: vivi l’avventura di Drake! (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Non mancano mai le grandi offerte dal mondo dei videogiochi per permettere ai fan di recuperare le grandi saghe videoludiche. Su Amazon trovi in offerta la Uncharted Collection, tutta la trilogia originale con protagonista Nathan Drake! Ci sono tantissimi titoli là fuori che ci sentiamo di consigliarti, tanti videogiochi che hanno fatto la storia e che sono entrati nel cuore di tantissimi appassionati. Una di quelle grandi storie da raccontare è quella della saga di Uncharted, saga creata dalla Naughty Dog, la stessa casa di sviluppo di The Last Of Us. Questa edizione è in versione rimasterizzata per PS4, ma il gioco è compatibile anche per PS5. In questa grande saga, conclusasi con Uncharted 4 ma che forse avrà un reboot. Il protagonista della storia è Nathan ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek
Notizie su altre fonti: uncharted collection

Uncharted Collection in offerta su Amazon: vivi l’avventura di Drake! - uncharted collection in offerta su Amazon: vivi l’avventura di Drake! - Su Amazon trovi in offerta la uncharted collection, tutta la trilogia originale con protagonista Nathan Drake! Ci sono tantissimi titoli là fuori che ci sentiamo di consigliarti, tanti videogiochi che ...

Epic PlayStation sale has essential PS5 games from $8 — here’s the 13 deals I’d buy - Epic PlayStation sale has essential PS5 games from $8 — here’s the 13 deals I’d buy - PlayStation Store has just launched its latest sale, called “Big Games, Big Deals”, and this collection of epic gaming deals packs huge discounts on some of the best PS5 games including Ratchet and ...

Corinth couple transforms grain bin into one of the country’s most unique Airbnbs - Corinth couple transforms grain bin into one of the country’s most unique Airbnbs - Jimmy and Jill Stricklen took a Sunday drive nearly 10 years ago that would alter the course of their lives. Today, their property boasts a collection of distinctive accommodations, including ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Uncharted Collection
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.