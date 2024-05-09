Fonte : cinemaserietv di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

The Bear 3 - il trailer svela la data di uscita della terza stagione!

The Bear

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

The Bear 3, il trailer svela la data di uscita della terza stagione! (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Jeremy Allen White, o meglio dire Chef Carmy, è tornato in cucina nel trailer di The Bear 3, che svela la data di uscita della terza stagione dell’amata serie: il 27 giugno FX verrà distribuita da FX, mentre in Italia la vedremo su Disney+.  John Landraf, presidente di FX, aveva annunciato in precedenza che la terza stagione sarebbe stata trasmessa in anteprima a giugno. La seconda stagione della serie drammatica, di cui vi abbiamo parlato nella nostra recensione, seguiva la squadra di cucina che trasformava la paninoteca di proprietà della famiglia in un ristorante raffinato. Il cast è guidato da White, che recita insieme a Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
Notizie su altre fonti: bear trailer

'The Bear' Season 3 Release Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser - 'The bear' Season 3 Release Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser - A release date for season 3 of The bear Yes, chef! On Thursday, FX dished out all the details on the highly anticipated third season of the hit Hulu series, including when fans will be able to watch ...

‘The Bear’ Season 3 will open for business this summer with all 10 episodes streaming in June - ‘The bear’ Season 3 will open for business this summer with all 10 episodes streaming in June - “The bear” is preparing to open its doors once more. Hulu and FX’s beloved culinary series is set to debut its third season on June 27, according to a news release on Thursday. All 10 episodes of the ...

The Bear season 3: Teaser trailer, release date revealed for Emmy-winning show's latest run - The bear season 3: Teaser trailer, release date revealed for Emmy-winning show's latest run - The network debuted a teaser trailer for the Emmy-winning dramedy’s third season on Thursday, with all episodes dropping on Hulu on June 27. The tease features show star Jeremy Allen White perfecting ...

Video di Tendenza
Video The Bear
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.