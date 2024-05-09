Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Telfare lancia la nuova linea jeans genderless per tutti i tipi di corpi

Telfare lancia

Telfare lancia la nuova linea jeans genderless per tutti i tipi di corpi (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Telfar, il brand denim, ha deciso di presentare un jeans, Telfar Denim, completamente innovativo e genderless: sarà un sistema modulare di jeans in fase di sviluppo da 20 anni. Telfare e il progetto jeans genderless: una vestibilità per tutti Il progetto innovativo di Telfar si propone di ricentralizzare l’abbigliamento alle sue condizioni: no programma di moda, no sistema di showroom, per costruire un guardaroba blocco per blocco. Prima di introdurre la sua ormai famosa borsa, Telfar ha iniziato nei primi anni 2000 a disegnare abiti genderless Infatti Telfar è un progetto di moda genderless fondato nel 2004 da Telfar Clemens a New York. Negli ultimi due anni, lo stilista ha utilizzato la propria piattaforma, TelfarTV – un ...
