Fonte : tuttoandroid di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

SK Hynix presenta ZUFS 4 0 | i dettagli della memoria flash di nuova generazione

Hynix presenta

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

SK Hynix presenta ZUFS 4.0: i dettagli della memoria flash di nuova generazione (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) La compagnia SK Hynix ha recentemente prodotto una soluzione davvero innovativa per le memorie flash. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid
Notizie su altre fonti: hynix flash

Huawei’s new phone uses more China-made parts, memory chip - Huawei’s new phone uses more China-made parts, memory chip - The Pura 70 still contains a Dram chip made by SK hynix, iFixit and TechSearch found, but the Nand flash memory chip was likely packaged by Huawei’s HiSilicon unit this time around and was made up of ...

Huawei’s new Pura 70 Pro smartphone uses more China-made parts, memory chip - Huawei’s new Pura 70 Pro smartphone uses more China-made parts, memory chip - Huawei’s latest high-end phone features more Chinese suppliers, including a new flash memory storage chip and an improved chip processor, a teardown analysis showed.

SK hynix develops NAND solution for on-device AI apps - SK hynix develops NAND solution for on-device AI apps - Korean chipmaker SK hynix said Thursday it developed a next-generation mobile NAND solution designed for on-device artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The new Zoned UFS (ZUFS) 4.0 is a NAND ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Hynix presenta
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.