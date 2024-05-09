Fonte : spettacolo.eu di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Nelly Furtado - la pop star torna sulle scene con il brano Love Bites

Nelly Furtado

Nelly Furtado, la pop star torna sulle scene con il brano Love Bites (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Nelly Furtado annuncia il ritorno sulle scene con il suo nuovo singolo Love Bites e un tour che toccherà l’Europa e gli Stati Uniti L’artista vincitrice ai Grammy Awards, Nelly Furtado annuncia il ritorno sulle scene con il suo nuovo singolo Love Bites, in collaborazione con Tove Lo e SG Lewis e in uscita in tutto il mondo il 22 maggio. Si tratta del comeback di una delle più famose popstar globali, attesa performer di numerose date estive in festival prestigiosi quest’estate in Europa e negli Stati Uniti. Talentuosa cantautrice e musicista, Nelly Furtado ha accumulato oltre 20 miliardi di stream globali e venduto oltre 35 milioni di ...
