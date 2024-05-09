Nelly Furtado - la pop star torna sulle scene con il brano Love Bites

(Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024)annuncia il ritornocon il suo nuovo singoloe un tour che toccherà l’Europa e gli Stati Uniti L’artista vincitrice ai Grammy Awards,annuncia il ritornocon il suo nuovo singolo, in collaborazione con Tove Lo e SG Lewis e in uscita in tutto il mondo il 22 maggio. Si tratta del comeback di una delle più famose popglobali, attesa performer di numerose date estive in festival prestigiosi quest’estate in Europa e negli Stati Uniti. Talentuosa cantautrice e musicista,ha accumulato oltre 20 miliardi di stream globali e venduto oltre 35 milioni di ...

Nelly Furtado Annuncia il Nuovo Singolo “Love Bites” in Collaborazione con Tove Lo e SG Lewis - Nelly furtado Annuncia il Nuovo Singolo “Love Bites” in Collaborazione con Tove Lo e SG Lewis - Scopri il ritorno di Nelly furtado con il nuovo singolo "Love Bites" in collaborazione con Tove Lo e SG Lewis, in uscita il 22 maggio. Un evento musicale imperdibile per l'estate 2024.

Nelly Furtado: il grande ritorno alla musica con “Love Bites” - Nelly furtado: il grande ritorno alla musica con “Love Bites” - In uscita in tutto il mondo il 22 maggio il nuovo singolo "Love Bites" che segna il grande ritorno di Nelly furtado.

Usher, Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson on Las Vegas Strip scene - Usher, Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson on Las Vegas Strip scene - As Usher held forth at Aria, Backstreet Boys Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson were set up at a VIP table at Bruno Mars’ The Pinky Ring at Bellagio.