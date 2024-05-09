Fonte : calcioweb.eu di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Mo | Lapid - ‘Netanyahu licenzi Ben Gvir per tweet ‘Hamas ama Biden

Lapid ‘Netanyahu

Mo: Lapid, ‘Netanyahu licenzi Ben Gvir per tweet ‘Hamas ama Biden” (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Tel Aviv, 9 mag. (Adnkronos) – Il leader dell?opposizione israeliana Yair Lapid chiede al primo ministro Benjamin Netanyahu di licenziare il ministro della Sicurezza nazionale Itamar Ben Gvir per il suo tweet ?Hamas ama Biden?, scritto in riferimento alla minaccia del presidente americano di non spedire a Israele le armi in caso di un’incursione totale a Rafah.“Se Netanyahu non licenzia Ben Gvir oggi, metterà in pericolo ogni soldato dell’Idf e ogni cittadino dello Stato di Israele”, dichiara Lapid in una nota. L'articolo CalcioWeb.
