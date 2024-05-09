Mo: Lapid, 'Netanyahu licenzi Ben Gvir per tweet 'Hamas ama Biden'' - Mo: lapid, 'Netanyahu licenzi Ben gvir per tweet 'Hamas ama Biden'' - Tel Aviv, 9 mag. (Adnkronos) - Il leader dell’opposizione israeliana Yair lapid chiede al primo ministro Benjamin Netanyahu di licenziare il ministro della Sicurezza nazionale Itamar Ben gvir per il s ...
Lapid calls on PM to fire Ben Gvir over ‘Hamas loves Biden’ tweet - lapid calls on PM to fire Ben gvir over ‘Hamas loves Biden’ tweet - The post lapid calls on PM to fire Ben gvir over ‘Hamas loves Biden’ tweet appeared first on The Times of Israel.
There’s one thing standing in the way of a ceasefire: Netanyahu’s refusal to compromise - There’s one thing standing in the way of a ceasefire: Netanyahu’s refusal to compromise - The Israeli PM has rejected the latest deal. Both he and Hamas’s leadership must stop playing politics with people’s lives, says Simon Tisdall, the Observer’s foreign affairs commentator ...