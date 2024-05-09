LIVE – Lotto e Superenalotto oggi - giovedì 9 maggio 2024 | numeri in DIRETTA

Limpopo shop assistant at fruit and vegetable retailer is R16 million richer after bagging Lotto jackpot - Limpopo shop assistant at fruit and vegetable retailer is R16 million richer after bagging lotto jackpot - A Limpopo resident is smiling all the way to the bank after bagging R16 million in the lotto jackpot. The May 4 draw saw one person match all six numbers correctly. According to National Lottery ...

Mid-week winner: Canadian lottery player wakes up $5 million richer - Mid-week winner: Canadian lottery player wakes up $5 million richer - The lotto 6/49 Classic and Gold Ball draw blessed several Canadians ... wins six-figure prize Customers slam Ticketmaster for crashing during live Nation $25 concert sale Looking for cheap TV and ...

I won £80k lottery jackpot but ‘benefits rule’ I had NO idea about saw my payments stop – now my jackpot is gone - I won £80k lottery jackpot but ‘benefits rule’ I had NO idea about saw my payments stop – now my jackpot is gone - A GRANDAD who won a £80k lottery jackpot saw his benefit payments stop thanks to a little known “rule”. Daniel Millar was over the moon after bagging the life-changing sum in ...