Kristen Stewart critica Hollywood sulla falsa lotta al patriarcato e c’entra anche Barbie

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart critica Hollywood sulla “falsa” lotta al patriarcato (e c’entra anche Barbie) (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Kristen Stewart ha criticato quella che definisce la “falsalotta di Hollywood al patriarcato, mascherata dalla promozione di film di registe donne quando, in realtà, “solo Margot Robbie e poche altre fanno film“. L’attrice di Spencer ha condannato il modo in cui l’industria cinematografica si autocelebra per aver sconfitto il patriarcato, quando in realtà ha semplicemente dato priorità a un gruppo selezionato di donne che operano nel mondo degli studios, come Margot Robbie con Barbie. “Si pensa di poter spuntare queste piccole caselle e quindi di poter fare a meno del patriarcato e del fatto che siamo tutti fatti così”, ha detto Stewart. “È facile per loro dire: ‘Guardate cosa stiamo facendo’. Stiamo ...
