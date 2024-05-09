Kristen Stewart critica Hollywood sulla falsa lotta al patriarcato e c’entra anche Barbie

- Kristen Stewart debutta alla regia in Lettonia per staccare da Hollywood
Intervistata da Net-a-Porter, Kristen Stewart, recente interprete di Love Lies Bleeding, sta per debuttare alla regia con The Chronology of Water, ma non lo girerà a Hollywood. Spiega che non è il caso.
- Kristen Stewart - i look sempre più audaci della “bad girl” di Hollywood
Kristen Stewart sempre più – volutamente – scandalosa. Dopo la copertina di Rolling Stones, (“La cosa più gay che abbiate mai visto”) che ha suscitato polemica e scatenato gli hater omofobi, l’attrice americana ha deciso di andare e scandalizzare ...
Kristen Stewart says Hollywood has 'chosen' to champion 4 women like Margot Robbie: We haven't really done enough - Kristen stewart is gearing up for the release of her directorial debut The Chronology of Water. She's faced a plenty of financial struggles in making the movie.
