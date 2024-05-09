(Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) This multi-year technology association will provide in-race insights, fan engagement, and sustainability solutions for the world's first all-electric motorsport BENGALURU, India, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/(NSE : INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in-generationservices and consulting, today announced a strategic three-yearwith the ABB FIAE World Championship, the global motorsport championship for electric cars, as its officialInnovation Partner. Through this collaboration,will provide in-race analytics, unlock fan engagement, and enhance sustainability reporting and tracking for theE championship. Thebetween ...

Infosys and Formula E Strike New Partnership to Enable Next-Gen Fan Experiences Powered by AI and Digital Innovations - infosys and Formula E Strike New Partnership to Enable Next-Gen Fan Experiences Powered by AI and Digital Innovations - This multi-year technology association will provide in-race insights, fan engagement, and sustainability solutions for the world's first all-electric motorsport BENGALURU, India, May 9, 2024 ...

Data Ingenious Global Limited Marks 25 Years of Innovation and Excellence - Data Ingenious Global Limited Marks 25 Years of Innovation and Excellence - By recognizing the need for improvement and actively seeking ways to make things better, Data Ingenious demonstrates a commitment to innovation and evolution. The company's journey of evolution begins ...

TCS CEO Krithivasan earned $3 mln in first year at top job - TCS CEO Krithivasan earned $3 mln in first year at top job - Tata Consultancy Services , India's top IT services firm, said its CEO K Krithivasan earned 253.59 million rupees ($3.04 million) in financial year 2024, making him likely the lowest-paid CEO among ...