Hatsune Miku arriva nell’universo di Magic | The Gathering

Hatsune Miku arriva nell’universo di Magic: The Gathering (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) (Adnkronos) – Il 2024 segna l'inizio di una collaborazione straordinaria tra Magic: The Gathering e la superstar digitale Hatsune Miku. Questa unione tra la cultura pop giapponese e il gioco di carte collezionabili più famoso al mondo nasce sotto l'egida di Secret Lair, noto per le sue edizioni limitate e artisticamente ricercate.  Hatsune Miku, l'idolo L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Potrebbe interessarti: L’Europa multa Apple per concorrenza sleale contro le app musicali Apple lancia i nuovi MacBook Air da 13 e 15 pollici con chip M3 Marzo 2024, tutte le uscite videogiochi per PC, PlayStation, Xbox e Switch Tifa censurata in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth e Remake, fan in rivolta Paramount+ mette le Tartarughe Ninja ...
