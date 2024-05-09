È di Huawei Pura70 Ultra la nuova fotocamera di riferimento secondo DxOMark

Huawei Pura70 Ultra claims top spot in DXOMARK Camera Ranking - Huawei pura70 ultra claims top spot in DXOMARK Camera Ranking - The Huawei pura70 ultra has claimed the number 1 spot in DXOMARK Camera Ranking dethroning the recently launched HONOR Magic6 Pro by 5 points. This makes the pura70 ultra the best camera smartphone ...

Huawei's new premium smartphone has pop-out camera lens as its party piece - Huawei's new premium smartphone has pop-out camera lens as its party piece - Huawei has revealed its a new range of camera phones - with the new Pura series replacing the P family of handsets which were first launched 12 years ago. The most notable feature of the new flagship ...

Huawei Pura70 Series Goes on Pre-order in Malaysia; Prices start at RM3,699 - Huawei pura70 Series Goes on Pre-order in Malaysia; Prices start at RM3,699 - Three models from the Pura 70 Series will be available in Malaysia – the vanilla Pura 70, the Pura 70 Pro, and the Pura 70 ultra. Each phone in the series showcases a captivating fusion of artistry ...